Dr. William Tatum, DO

Neurology
4.4 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. William Tatum, DO

Dr. William Tatum, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with Graduate Hospital Univ of Pennslyvania|University of Pennsylvania

Dr. Tatum works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tatum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Neuro
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-3370
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Epilepsy
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation

Epilepsy Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 05, 2021
    Dr. Tatum has helped me so much after nearly 6 years of going from doctor to doctor with mixed answers (or zero answers) regarding my seizure disorder/neurological spells. He is compassionate, kind, and truly cares for his patients. He doesn't rush through your appointment and genuinely listens to your concerns. Dr. Tatum is an absolutely wonderful doctor, and I cannot express my gratitude towards him and his team enough.
    Alyson K — Feb 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Tatum, DO

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1396764122
    Education & Certifications

    • Graduate Hospital Univ of Pennslyvania|University of Pennsylvania
    • Epilepsy and Neurology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic in Florida

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Tatum, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tatum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tatum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tatum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tatum works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tatum’s profile.

    Dr. Tatum has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tatum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tatum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tatum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tatum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tatum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

