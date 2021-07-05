Dr. William Tausend, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tausend is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Tausend, MD
Overview
Dr. William Tausend, MD is a Dermatologist in Galveston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Locations
-
1
The University of Texas Medical Branch301 University Blvd, Galveston, TX 77555 Directions (409) 772-1011Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
Bayshore Dermatology Clinic3901 Woodlawn Ave, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 946-2666
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tausend?
Yes we would. He is both personal and knowledgeable. We appreciate him and the service he provides. glad to have him for our derm.
About Dr. William Tausend, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1134549140
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tausend has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tausend accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tausend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tausend has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tausend on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tausend. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tausend.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tausend, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tausend appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.