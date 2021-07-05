See All Dermatologists in Galveston, TX
Dr. William Tausend, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. William Tausend, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Tausend, MD is a Dermatologist in Galveston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Dr. Tausend works at UTMB in Galveston, TX with other offices in Pasadena, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Adrian Subrt, MD
Dr. Adrian Subrt, MD
4.0 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    The University of Texas Medical Branch
    301 University Blvd, Galveston, TX 77555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 772-1011
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Bayshore Dermatology Clinic
    3901 Woodlawn Ave, Pasadena, TX 77504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 946-2666

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Warts
Melanoma Screening
Dermatitis
Warts
Melanoma Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tausend?

    Jul 05, 2021
    Yes we would. He is both personal and knowledgeable. We appreciate him and the service he provides. glad to have him for our derm.
    Thomas L Strohm — Jul 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Tausend, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Tausend, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tausend to family and friends

    Dr. Tausend's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tausend

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Tausend, MD.

    About Dr. William Tausend, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134549140
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Tausend, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tausend is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tausend has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tausend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tausend has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tausend on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tausend. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tausend.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tausend, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tausend appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Tausend, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.