Dr. William Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Taylor, MD
Dr. William Taylor, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Taylor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
-
1
Ucsd Medical Group9350 Campus Point Dr Ste 2A, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (619) 543-5540
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
Dr Taylor is amazing! He was my second opinion after being told my tumor, inside my spinal cord, was inoperable. Dr Taylor performed my 10 hour surgery. I could’ve been a paraplegic or quadriplegic because of where my tumor was located. I’m overjoyed to say I learned to walk again in rehabilitation. I have minimal nerve damage and it’s all because of Dr Taylor’s incredible surgical skills. To this day, when I need someone to look at my MRI, it’s Dr Taylor whom I trust to look at my results.
About Dr. William Taylor, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528084522
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Ny
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Cedars-Sinai Med Ctr/UCLA
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Stanford U Sch Med/Stanford Med Ctr
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.