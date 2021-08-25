Overview

Dr. William Taylor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Taylor works at COLUMBUS SURGICAL SPECIALISTS, LLC in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Hemorrhoids and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.