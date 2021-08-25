Dr. William Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Taylor, MD
Overview
Dr. William Taylor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
-
1
Columbus Surgical Specialists, LLC1900 10th Ave Ste 201, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 984-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
Dr. Taylor is fantastic. He saved my sisters life from a bowel perforation. Our family will forever be grateful for this man. He answered every question thoroughly and was so kind to my sister.
About Dr. William Taylor, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1659446326
Education & Certifications
- Mayo School Med
- Mayo Medical School
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, Hemorrhoids and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.