See All Dermatologists in Jackson, TN
Dr. William Teer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. William Teer, MD

Dermatology
3.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Teer, MD is a Dermatologist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine.

Dr. Teer works at Dermatology Clinic Of Jackson in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Excision of Skin Cancer and Skin Tag Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Clinic of Jackson
    1320 Union University Dr, Jackson, TN 38305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (731) 422-7999
  2. 2
    27 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, Jackson, TN 38301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (731) 422-7999

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Actinic Keratosis
Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Tag Removal
Actinic Keratosis
Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Tag Removal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Teer?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Teer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Teer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Teer to family and friends

    Dr. Teer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Teer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Teer, MD.

    About Dr. William Teer, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720039423
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Okla Health Science Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Tennessee
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Teer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Teer works at Dermatology Clinic Of Jackson in Jackson, TN. View the full address on Dr. Teer’s profile.

    Dr. Teer has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Excision of Skin Cancer and Skin Tag Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Teer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Teer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.