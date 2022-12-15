Overview

Dr. William Tellman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Tellman works at Tellman Dentistry in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.