Dr. William Terral, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Children's Medical Center71107 La-21, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Charity Hospital and Medical Center of La At No
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Pediatrics
Dr. Terral has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terral accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Terral. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terral.
