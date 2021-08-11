Dr. William Terranova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terranova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Terranova, MD
Overview of Dr. William Terranova, MD
Dr. William Terranova, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MOUNT SINAI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Terranova works at
Dr. Terranova's Office Locations
-
1
Palmetto Plastic Surgery2801 Tricom St, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 797-0440
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Terranova?
Wonderful, want to use him again My first eye lift No. Face lift It was exciting being youthful looking
About Dr. William Terranova, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1154395200
Education & Certifications
- Ctr Dis Ctrl
- Stanford U Hosp
- Boston Medical Center
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MOUNT SINAI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Harvard
- Internal Medicine and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terranova has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terranova accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terranova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terranova works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Terranova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terranova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terranova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terranova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.