Dr. William Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. William Thomas, MD
Dr. William Thomas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
-
1
Omaha Eye & Laser Institute11606 Nicholas St Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68154 Directions (402) 493-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Iowa
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
About Dr. William Thomas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245246263
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Loma Linda University in Southern California
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thomas speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.