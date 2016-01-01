Overview of Dr. William Thomas, MD

Dr. William Thomas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Omaha Eye & Laser Institute in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.