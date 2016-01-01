Dr. William Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. William Thomas, MD
Dr. William Thomas, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
-
1
Mary Bridge Tacoma Respiratory and Sleep Clinic311 S L St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
About Dr. William Thomas, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1982790077
Education & Certifications
- USN Hosp
- Bethesda Naval Hosp
- Bethesda Naval Hosp
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thomas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.