Dr. William Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Thompson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
-
1
The CORE Institute - Mesa1500 S Dobson Rd Ste 202, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (866) 974-2673Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
The CORE Institute - Scottsdale8952 E Desert Cove Ave Ste 113, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (866) 974-2673TuesdayClosedThursday8:00am -
-
3
The Core Institute - Gilbert3591 S Mercy Rd Ste 204, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (866) 974-2673
-
4
Valley Pain Consultants - Gilbert3483 S Mercy Rd Ste 102, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 889-0255Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
5
Valley Pain Consultants - Chandler2095 W Pecos Rd Ste A8, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 889-0255Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson?
The waiting wasn’t long, he goes over your reports with you, and explains what needs to be done and his medical nurse is very patient with you and helpful
About Dr. William Thompson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1538394408
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- UCLA Medical Center
- St Luke's Medical Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- McGill University
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.