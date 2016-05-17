See All Plastic Surgeons in Flint, MI
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (13)
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Thompson Jr, MD

Dr. William Thompson Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Providence Hospital and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.

Dr. Thompson Jr works at Shaheen Mohammed MD PC in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thompson Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shaheen Mohammed MD PC
    2313 Stonebridge Dr, Flint, MI 48532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 732-9410

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Genesys Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Bedsores
Excision of Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Bedsores
Excision of Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. William Thompson Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851369532
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Providence Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Thompson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thompson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thompson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thompson Jr works at Shaheen Mohammed MD PC in Flint, MI. View the full address on Dr. Thompson Jr’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

