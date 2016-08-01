Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Thompson, MD
Overview of Dr. William Thompson, MD
Dr. William Thompson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery
Dr. Thompson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Orthopedics100 Woods Rd Fl 4, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 789-2700
-
2
Midhudson Rgnl Hosp Westchester Medcl Ct241 North Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 896-4178
-
3
Poughkeepsie Office1 Webster Ave Ste 502, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 473-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson?
He repaired my shoulder when no other orthopedic would take the time to figure it out. He cares about the patience comfort first
About Dr. William Thompson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1992899868
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.