Dr. William Thompson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery



Dr. Thompson works at Advanced Orthopedics in Valhalla, NY with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.