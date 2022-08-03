Overview

Dr. William Thornbury, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glasgow, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with T.J. Samson Community Hospital.



Dr. Thornbury works at Central Kentucky Foot Specialists in Glasgow, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.