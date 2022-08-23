Overview of Dr. William Thorndyke, MD

Dr. William Thorndyke, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio.



Dr. Thorndyke works at Bluegrass Urology in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.