Dr. William Tidmore Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Tidmore Jr, MD
Dr. William Tidmore Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center, Dorminy Medical Center, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, South Georgia Medical Center and Tift Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tidmore Jr works at
Dr. Tidmore Jr's Office Locations
Sibley Heart Center Cardiology - Valdosta2418 N Oak St, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 219-0247
Center for Healing and Wellness39 Kent Rd Ste 2, Tifton, GA 31794 Directions (229) 244-1400
Valdosta Family Medicine2412 N Oak St, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 244-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Colquitt Regional Medical Center
- Dorminy Medical Center
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
- South Georgia Medical Center
- Tift Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
South Georgia is lucky to have Dr. Tidmore. He could have practiced rheumatology anywhere in the country having been educated at Emory and John’s Hopkins. He has been my dr. for 3 years for RA and he is knowledgeable, patient and friendly. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. William Tidmore Jr, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1073695292
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tidmore Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tidmore Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tidmore Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tidmore Jr has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tidmore Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Tidmore Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tidmore Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tidmore Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tidmore Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.