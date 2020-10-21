Dr. William Tidwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tidwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Tidwell, MD
Overview
Dr. William Tidwell, MD is a Dermatologist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Tennessee Medical School - Memphis and is affiliated with Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach and Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Tidwell works at
Locations
Golden Coast Dermatology, Skin Cancer and Vein Center26732 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 571, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 200-7008Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tidwell is the best dermatologist I've seen. He really is very skilled and trained. I went to see him since he specializes in Mohs surgery. Dr. Tidwell was very professional, thorough, and kind, and he answered all of my questions. Dr. Tidwell and his staff are outstanding, professional, service-oriented, and very friendly, and the office space itself has a clean and comfortable atmosphere. Dr. Tidwell came very highly recommended. As a health professional myself, who has visited many medical practices, Golden Coast Dermatology is of the highest quality. I would recommend Dr. Tidwell to anyone who is in need of an excellent dermatologist of the highest quality.
About Dr. William Tidwell, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Green Hosp
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- University Of Tennessee Knoxville Hospital
- University of Tennessee Medical School - Memphis
- University Of Kentucky
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
