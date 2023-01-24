Dr. William Tierney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tierney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Tierney, MD
Overview of Dr. William Tierney, MD
Dr. William Tierney, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Tierney works at
Dr. Tierney's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (888) 615-3059Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tierney?
I’ve met with Dr Tierney three times now. He seems very knowledgeable. He takes his time to listen and understand your thoughts and concerns.
About Dr. William Tierney, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- Male
- 1417303694
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tierney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tierney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tierney works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tierney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tierney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tierney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tierney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.