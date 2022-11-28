Dr. W Andrew Tierney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tierney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. W Andrew Tierney, MD
Overview of Dr. W Andrew Tierney, MD
Dr. W Andrew Tierney, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They completed their residency with Med College Va|Med College Va|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
Dr. Tierney works at
Dr. Tierney's Office Locations
Vascular Surgery Associates of Richmond, PC8237 MEADOWBRIDGE RD, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 373-6892
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I can not rate Dr. Tierney high enough! Frankly, he saved my life. He performed a triple A and renal stenting (two different operations). He is attentive and explains your conditions and procedures very well.
About Dr. W Andrew Tierney, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Va|Med College Va|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tierney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tierney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tierney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tierney works at
Dr. Tierney has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tierney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tierney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tierney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tierney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tierney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.