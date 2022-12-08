Dr. William Ting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Ting, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Ting, MD is a Dermatologist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Warts and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2262 Camino Ramon Ste 200, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 328-0255
-
2
California Dermatology Care500 Alfred Nobel Dr Ste 185, Hercules, CA 94547 Directions (925) 328-0255
-
3
Bay Area Foot and Ankle Specialists Inc.48 Fenton St, Livermore, CA 94550 Directions (925) 359-6255
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ting?
I have been going to Dr. Ting’s office for more than 10 years for my eczema and other skin issues. He is very knowledgeable and his office staff is very nice. Recently been seeing Dr. Leon, another derm at his practice, and she is amazing and listens to all my concerns. I’d say Dr. Ting and his staff are very knowledgeable for various skin issues and aesthetic treatments, but Dr. Ting is busy these days so seeing a PA or other derm at the practice is more feasible and just as great of an experience.
About Dr. William Ting, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Minnan
- 1235105446
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
