Super Profile

Dr. William Tisdall, MD

Pain Medicine
4.0 (132)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Tisdall, MD

Dr. William Tisdall, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Med and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center.

Dr. Tisdall works at William Alec Tisdall, MD PA in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Schertz, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tisdall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spine and Joint Pain Specialists
    1919 Rogers Rd Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 541-0700
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Spine and Joint Pain Specialists
    5700 Schertz Pkwy Ste 130, Schertz, TX 78154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 541-0700
  3. 3
    Spine & Joint Pain Specialists
    1314 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 2107, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 541-0700
  4. 4
    Spine & Joint Pain Specialists
    6051 FM 3009 Ste 260, Schertz, TX 78154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 541-0700
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:30pm - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    12:30pm - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 132 ratings
    Patient Ratings (132)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (29)
    Feb 27, 2021
    I think Dr. Tisdale is a great doctor! And in most cases I would give 5 stars. Especially if it’s deserved. He and his staff are great! However, the front desk clerk is border line rude and disrespectful. Plus she appears to lack people skill. She seems to not know that you can’t say what you feel or say it in a certain way without receiving back lash. Fix her issues and this rating will be 5 stars!
    Chris Hope Jordan — Feb 27, 2021
    Photo: Dr. William Tisdall, MD
    About Dr. William Tisdall, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124153754
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Washington University Sch of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Washington School Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Tisdall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tisdall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tisdall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tisdall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tisdall has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tisdall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    132 patients have reviewed Dr. Tisdall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tisdall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tisdall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tisdall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

