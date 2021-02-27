Dr. William Tisdall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tisdall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Tisdall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Tisdall, MD
Dr. William Tisdall, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Med and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center.
Dr. Tisdall's Office Locations
Spine and Joint Pain Specialists1919 Rogers Rd Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 541-0700Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Spine and Joint Pain Specialists5700 Schertz Pkwy Ste 130, Schertz, TX 78154 Directions (210) 541-0700
Spine & Joint Pain Specialists1314 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 2107, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 541-0700
Spine & Joint Pain Specialists6051 FM 3009 Ste 260, Schertz, TX 78154 Directions (210) 541-0700Monday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday12:30pm - 4:00pmThursday12:30pm - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr. Tisdale is a great doctor! And in most cases I would give 5 stars. Especially if it’s deserved. He and his staff are great! However, the front desk clerk is border line rude and disrespectful. Plus she appears to lack people skill. She seems to not know that you can’t say what you feel or say it in a certain way without receiving back lash. Fix her issues and this rating will be 5 stars!
About Dr. William Tisdall, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124153754
Education & Certifications
- Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- Washington University Sch of Medicine
- University Of Washington School Of Med
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Tisdall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tisdall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tisdall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tisdall has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tisdall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tisdall speaks Spanish.
132 patients have reviewed Dr. Tisdall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tisdall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tisdall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tisdall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.