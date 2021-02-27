Overview of Dr. William Tisdall, MD

Dr. William Tisdall, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Med and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center.



Dr. Tisdall works at William Alec Tisdall, MD PA in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Schertz, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.