Dr. William Tissot, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Tissot, MD is an Urology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Urology Associates PC4601 Carothers Pkwy Ste 475, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 790-1660Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I am 75 years old. I have medical issues that many men my age have. I sought out a physician with a stellar rating. After a long search I settled on Dr. Tissot. He has been kind and caring. He has been honest in all of his advice. Everything he has told me has been just as he said it would be. My urological health has been restored. If you’re looking for the best care don’t pass this doctor by.
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Tissot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tissot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tissot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tissot has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tissot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Tissot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tissot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tissot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tissot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.