Dr. William Tobler, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (116)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Tobler, MD

Dr. William Tobler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Tobler works at Mayfield Brain & Spine in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Tobler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mayfield Clinic Inc.
    3825 Edwards Rd Ste 300, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 221-1100
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mayfield Clinic and Spine Institute
    2123 Auburn Ave # 441, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 221-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
  • UC Health West Chester Hospital
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylolisthesis
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylolisthesis

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 116 ratings
    Patient Ratings (116)
    5 Star
    (101)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. William Tobler, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265469571
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Cincinnati/Mayfield Clinic
    Residency
    Internship
    • Good Samaritan Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Tobler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tobler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tobler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tobler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tobler works at Mayfield Brain & Spine in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Tobler’s profile.

    Dr. Tobler has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tobler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    116 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tobler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tobler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

