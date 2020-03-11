Dr. William Tontz Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tontz Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Tontz Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. William Tontz Jr, MD
Dr. William Tontz Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
Dr. Tontz Jr's Office Locations
Mercy Physicians Medical Group12264 El Camino Real Ste 202, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 356-0361
California Orthopaedic Institute7485 Mission Valley Rd Ste 104A, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 291-8930Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Paradise Valley Hospital
- Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
His very good, he listened, if I msg dr Tontz he answer within minutes. I feel good with his care very friendly the people he work with are very nice ???? Their facility are clean and quite . It’s always been great so far.??
About Dr. William Tontz Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Tagalog
- 1659332682
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- University Of California San Diego Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
