Dr. William Torres, MD
Overview
Dr. William Torres, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.
Locations
Gsps Gastroenterology Pllc701 E Marshall Ave Ste 200, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 236-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I really appreciate Dr. Torres and his visit with me. However I was scheduled for a sonogram and I did not get a call from the office, I had to call them for some results and the first time I called I was told everything must have been ok if I did not get a call only to get a call back stating I needed a biopsy, which was very scary to me. Each time I spoke with the PA and I really wanted to speak with the doctor, not really comfortable having the biopsy at this time.
About Dr. William Torres, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
