Overview of Dr. William Trattler, MD

Dr. William Trattler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Trattler works at Center For Excellence In Eye Care in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.