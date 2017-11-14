Dr. Traverse has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Traverse, MD
Overview of Dr. William Traverse, MD
Dr. William Traverse, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Traverse's Office Locations
- 1 135 Farmington Ave Ste 2, Farmington, CT 06030 Directions (860) 679-2160
-
2
Umass Memorial Hosp119 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-5224
Hospital Affiliations
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Traverse?
I have been a patient of Dr Traverse for ~9 years and he has been a god send in my care both physically and emotionally. He is extremely compassionate , takes the time to listen and has the knowledge and devotion to continuously strive to refine my therapies so that the best possible improvements are attained which is very difficult based on my complex conditions. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. William Traverse, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1760599971
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Traverse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Traverse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Traverse has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Traverse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Traverse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Traverse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Traverse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Traverse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.