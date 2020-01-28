Dr. William Trigoso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trigoso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Trigoso, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Cayetano Heredia U Peruana.
Diabetes/Glandlar Disease Clin5107 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-8612Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Trigoso and Joseph Tiscani have been attending to me for 2 years and make you feel very comfortable when they see me and always have good information to share and don’t always judge- they have ways that are real life and help you achieve your goals to get your Diabetes under control- Good People!!!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1952368706
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Cayetano Heredia U Peruana
Dr. Trigoso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trigoso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trigoso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trigoso has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trigoso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Trigoso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trigoso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trigoso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trigoso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.