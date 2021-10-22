Dr. William Tucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Tucker, MD
Overview of Dr. William Tucker, MD
Dr. William Tucker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall and WHS East Campus.
Dr. Tucker's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine of Texas P.A.8440 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 250, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 265-5050
-
2
Methodist Hospital for Surgery- Addison17051 Dallas Pkwy Ste 420, Addison, TX 75001 Directions (214) 265-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Tucker came highly recommended to me. I had a left hip replacement and at 4 weeks I’m doing great! He is a great surgeon and has a very compassionate bedside manner. His staff are awesome also.
About Dr. William Tucker, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Rush Prsby St Luke'S Med Center
- University Tex Sw/parkland Meml Hospital
- U Tex SW
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Vanderbilt Univ
Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tucker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tucker has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip.
Dr. Tucker speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.