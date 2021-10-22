See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. William Tucker, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (38)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Tucker, MD

Dr. William Tucker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall and WHS East Campus.

Dr. Tucker works at William F Tucker MD in Dallas, TX with other offices in Addison, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tucker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine of Texas P.A.
    8440 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 250, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 265-5050
  2. 2
    Methodist Hospital for Surgery- Addison
    17051 Dallas Pkwy Ste 420, Addison, TX 75001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 265-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
  • WHS East Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 22, 2021
    Dr Tucker came highly recommended to me. I had a left hip replacement and at 4 weeks I’m doing great! He is a great surgeon and has a very compassionate bedside manner. His staff are awesome also.
    Vickyfarmer — Oct 22, 2021
    Photo: Dr. William Tucker, MD
    About Dr. William Tucker, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1124175286
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush Prsby St Luke'S Med Center
    Residency
    • University Tex Sw/parkland Meml Hospital
    Internship
    • U Tex SW
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Tucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tucker has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

