Dr. William Tung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Tung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Tung, MD
Dr. William Tung, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Douglasville, GA.
Dr. Tung works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tung's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Neurology Center4904 Timber Ridge Dr Ste 305, Douglasville, GA 30135 Directions (678) 501-5420
-
2
Advanced Neurology Center3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 680, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (678) 501-5420
- 3 2713 Charles Hardy Pkwy Ste 221, Dallas, GA 30157 Directions (678) 501-5420
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tung?
About Dr. William Tung, MD
- Neurology
- English, Chinese
- 1154345205
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tung works at
Dr. Tung has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Epilepsy and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tung speaks Chinese.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.