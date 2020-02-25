Overview of Dr. William Tung, MD

Dr. William Tung, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany, Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery, Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski and Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Tung works at LewisGale Physicians Vascular Surgery - Salem in Salem, VA with other offices in Low Moor, VA and Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.