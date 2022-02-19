Dr. Tuong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Tuong, MD
Overview of Dr. William Tuong, MD
Dr. William Tuong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Tuong's Office Locations
- 1 1922 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (310) 423-6185
Cedars-sinai Internal Medicine - 8767 Wilshire 3rd Floor8767 Wilshire Blvd Fl 3, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 967-8444
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It was a very positive visit. I did not have to wait long, either to be seen by the nurse or by Dr. Tuong. Dr. Tuong showed an interest in me and was very down-to-earth, taking the time to ask various questions and was attentive to my answers, discussing options for treatment. The nurse who took my bloodwork was very quick. The entire experience was much more efficient than my previous doctor for the past several years. Parking was also easy, as they validate for the structure.
About Dr. William Tuong, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1679812838
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Tuong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
