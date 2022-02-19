See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. William Tuong, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. William Tuong, MD

Dr. William Tuong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tuong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1922 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-6185
  2. 2
    Cedars-sinai Internal Medicine - 8767 Wilshire 3rd Floor
    8767 Wilshire Blvd Fl 3, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 967-8444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Anemia
Arthritis
Wellness Examination
Anemia
Arthritis

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. William Tuong, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1679812838
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tuong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tuong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tuong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tuong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

