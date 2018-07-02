See All General Surgeons in Lagrange, GA
Dr. William Turton, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (18)
Map Pin Small Lagrange, GA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Turton, MD

Dr. William Turton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lagrange, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside.

Dr. Turton works at West Georgia Health Hospitalist in Lagrange, GA with other offices in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Turton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center
    1514 Vernon Rd, Lagrange, GA 30240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 882-1411
  2. 2
    William Turton MD
    860 Brookstone Centre Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 321-2050
  3. 3
    William Turton MD
    300 Medical Dr, Lagrange, GA 30240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 880-7320

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 02, 2018
    From the moment that I sat in on his seminar i knew I was lead in the right direction! After all he was the only surgeon I researched. He explained everything openly from day 1! His staff is so professional and welcoming, they don't treat you like another number of the list, they care and check up on you during your career. I started with Dr. Turton in February 2017 i was sleeved August 7th 2017. I went in at 275lbs and at 11months post op I'm 198.6lbs Thank you for my tool
    Maria — Jul 02, 2018
    About Dr. William Turton, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235100678
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinics
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    • Georgia Southwestern College
