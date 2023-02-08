Dr. William Tyndall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyndall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Tyndall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Tyndall, MD
Dr. William Tyndall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Conemaugh Nason Medical Center, Penn Highlands Dubois, Penn Highlands Huntingdon and Upmc Altoona.
Dr. Tyndall's Office Locations
University Orthopedics Center3000 FAIRWAY DR, Altoona, PA 16602 Directions (717) 248-4664
Penn Highlands Huntingdon1225 Warm Springs Ave, Huntingdon, PA 16652 Directions (814) 231-2101
University Orthopedics Center101 Regent Ct, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 231-2101
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
- Penn Highlands Dubois
- Penn Highlands Huntingdon
- Upmc Altoona
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- Tricare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Tyndall has replaced my right knee and right shoulder. I never would have expected such a marvelous outcome. I had my left knee replaced some years back by another orthopedic surgeon (who is no longer in the area) and the outcome was poor. I had to have a revision done in Pittsburgh. I put off having my right knee done until I became wheelchair bound due to fear. Dr. Tyndall and his team have provided a great increase in my quality of life. This year I traveled to Texas, the Adirondacks, Montana and Mexico. Prior to both of my surgeries, I felt lucky to get out of my car to go I to the post office. I greatly appreciate the effort, knowledge and compassion of Dr. Tyndall and his team.
About Dr. William Tyndall, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tyndall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tyndall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tyndall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tyndall has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tyndall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyndall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyndall.
