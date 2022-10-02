Dr. William Ulmer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ulmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Ulmer, DO
Overview of Dr. William Ulmer, DO
Dr. William Ulmer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with WellSpan York Hospital.
Dr. Ulmer works at
Dr. Ulmer's Office Locations
-
1
Oss Health1855 Powder Mill Rd, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 718-2041
-
2
Orthopaedic Hospital1861 Powder Mill Rd, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 718-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a long time patient of Dr. Ulmer. He is always honest and listens, He has always considered my other health issues when coming up with a plan. Just recently had another knee surgery with him and would not trust anyone else! Dr Ulmer nursing staff is wonderful and always helpful . The surgery center is wonderful as well , inpatient and outpatient. I would not go anywhere else or see anyone else.
About Dr. William Ulmer, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174570733
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Research of Virginia
- Memorial Hospital
- Community General Osteopathic Hospital
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Villanova University
