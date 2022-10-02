Overview of Dr. William Ulmer, DO

Dr. William Ulmer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. Ulmer works at OSS Health in York, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.