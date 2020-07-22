Overview

Dr. Robert Umstattd, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth.



Dr. Umstattd works at MDVIP - Georgetown, Texas in Georgetown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.