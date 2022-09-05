Overview of Dr. William Urban, MD

Dr. William Urban, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Urban works at University Hospital Of Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.