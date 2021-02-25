Dr. William Utz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Utz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Utz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Utz, MD
Dr. William Utz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. Utz works at
Dr. Utz's Office Locations
-
1
Minnesota Urology7500 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 927-6501
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Utz?
5 1/2 years ago I was diagnosed with stage 4 Renal Cell Carcinoma. He was calm and confident (extremely confident), professional voice when the wheels were falling of of my life. His work was impeccable. His staff is top notch. I owe him a dept of gratitude without him I likely wouldn't be here today.
About Dr. William Utz, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1104875186
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Utz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Utz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Utz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Utz works at
Dr. Utz has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Utz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Utz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Utz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Utz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Utz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.