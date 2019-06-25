See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Green Bay, WI
Dr. William Van Dorp, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.0 (5)
Green Bay, WI
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Van Dorp, MD

Dr. William Van Dorp, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Van Dorp works at St Mary's Hospital Medical Center of Green Bay Inc.-hospital Sisters in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Coccygeal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Van Dorp's Office Locations

    St Mary's Hospital Medical Center of Green Bay Inc.-hospital Sisters
    1726 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303

Admitting Hospitals

  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Coccygeal Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Coccygeal Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

    Aetna
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 25, 2019
    Great on several visits. Short wait. He shares lots of information and very willing to answer questions. Have had a few spinal injections which were 100% successful and got me back on my feet after excruciating back pain.His partner is also excellent. She did a procedure for me once when Dr. Van Drop had an emergency.
    About Dr. William Van Dorp, MD

    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    25 years of experience
    English
    1710900675
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
    Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Van Dorp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Dorp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Dorp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Dorp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Dorp works at St Mary's Hospital Medical Center of Green Bay Inc.-hospital Sisters in Green Bay, WI. View the full address on Dr. Van Dorp’s profile.

    Dr. Van Dorp has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Coccygeal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Dorp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Dorp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Dorp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Dorp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Dorp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

