Dr. William Van Dorp, MD
Dr. William Van Dorp, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
St Mary's Hospital Medical Center of Green Bay Inc.-hospital Sisters1726 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 272-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great on several visits. Short wait. He shares lots of information and very willing to answer questions. Have had a few spinal injections which were 100% successful and got me back on my feet after excruciating back pain.His partner is also excellent. She did a procedure for me once when Dr. Van Drop had an emergency.
- University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
Dr. Van Dorp has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Coccygeal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Dorp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
