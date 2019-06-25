Overview of Dr. William Van Dorp, MD

Dr. William Van Dorp, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Van Dorp works at St Mary's Hospital Medical Center of Green Bay Inc.-hospital Sisters in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Coccygeal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.