Overview of Dr. William Van Beneden, MD

Dr. William Van Beneden, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ashland, KY. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.



Dr. Van Beneden works at Kings Daughters Medical Specialties Pulmonary in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Tinnitus and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.