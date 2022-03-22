Overview of Dr. William Vandergrift III, MD

Dr. William Vandergrift III, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Vandergrift III works at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari Malformation Type 1, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.