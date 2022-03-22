Dr. William Vandergrift III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vandergrift III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Vandergrift III, MD
Overview of Dr. William Vandergrift III, MD
Dr. William Vandergrift III, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Vandergrift III works at
Dr. Vandergrift III's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vandergrift III?
He is very good doctor and he did a very good job on my back
About Dr. William Vandergrift III, MD
- Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1841377348
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vandergrift III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vandergrift III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vandergrift III using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vandergrift III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vandergrift III works at
Dr. Vandergrift III has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vandergrift III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vandergrift III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandergrift III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vandergrift III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vandergrift III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.