Dr. William Vickers, MD
Overview of Dr. William Vickers, MD
Dr. William Vickers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Entropion and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vickers' Office Locations
- 1 555 NW Lake Whitney Pl Ste 105, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 448-4865
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. William Vickers, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vickers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vickers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vickers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vickers has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Entropion and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vickers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vickers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vickers.
