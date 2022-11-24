See All Hand Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. William Vitello, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.0 (72)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Vitello, MD

Dr. William Vitello, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wright State U Sch Med|Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.

Dr. Vitello works at Chicago Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vitello's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chicago Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    3000 N Halsted St Ste 525, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 443-3130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Trigger Finger
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Trigger Finger

Treatment frequency



Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Forearm Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Nov 24, 2022
    I saw Dr. Vitello for a fractured wrist. He was brief and Kevin splinted my wrist . I was impressed with how well the office ran--I waited a short time, was x-rayed quickly, saw Dr. V and had a splint in less than 1 hour. His assistant had the notes ready for me and made another appointment in one week. Each time I had the same experience. He's not chatty, but is competent and that's what counts. One of the best medical experiences I've had.
    Susan L — Nov 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. William Vitello, MD
    About Dr. William Vitello, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790878981
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana Hand Center
    Residency
    • Wright State University
    Internship
    • Wright State U Med Sch Affil Hosp|Wright State University Dayton Ohio
    Medical Education
    • Wright State U Sch Med|Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
