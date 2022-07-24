Dr. William Von Kaenel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Von Kaenel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Von Kaenel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Von Kaenel, MD
Dr. William Von Kaenel, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Von Kaenel works at
Dr. Von Kaenel's Office Locations
Spineintervention Medical Group6121 N Thesta St Ste 202, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 435-1846
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great sense of humor and smart. Stanford grad. Interested in diagnosing source of pain, not masking with medication. Lumbar issues resolved with radiofrequency.
About Dr. William Von Kaenel, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1336201011
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Fresno Surgical Hospital
