Overview of Dr. William Wagner Jr, MD

Dr. William Wagner Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Wagner Jr works at Seattle Hand Surgery Group in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dupuytren's Contracture, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.