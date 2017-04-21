Dr. William Waldrop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldrop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Waldrop, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Waldrop, MD
Dr. William Waldrop, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Waldrop works at
Dr. Waldrop's Office Locations
Norfolk Psychiatric Associates6353 Center Dr Ste 204, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 461-3313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Waldron is a wonderful doctor! He listens & works with his patients very well!
About Dr. William Waldrop, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldrop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waldrop accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldrop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waldrop works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldrop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldrop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldrop, there are benefits to both methods.