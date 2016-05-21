Overview of Dr. William Walkup, MD

Dr. William Walkup, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Walkup works at Lifestance in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.