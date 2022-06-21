Overview of Dr. William Wallace, MD

Dr. William Wallace, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Wallace works at Fleming Island Plastic Surgery in Fleming Island, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.