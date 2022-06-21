See All General Surgeons in Fleming Island, FL
Super Profile

Dr. William Wallace, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (22)
Map Pin Small Fleming Island, FL
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Wallace, MD

Dr. William Wallace, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

Dr. Wallace works at Fleming Island Plastic Surgery in Fleming Island, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Wallace's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fleming Island Plastic Surgery
    1715 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste B, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 900-2704
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Coastal Cosmetic Center
    4147 Southpoint Dr E, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 332-6774

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast, Unilateral Giant Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. William Wallace, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184842627
    Education & Certifications

    • The Ohio State University Medical Center
    • The Ohio State University Medical Center &amp; Nationwide Children's Hospital
    • University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

