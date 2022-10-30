See All General Surgeons in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. William Wallace, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (53)
Map Pin Small Laguna Hills, CA
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Wallace, MD

Dr. William Wallace, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Wallace works at Office in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wallace's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    24411 Health Center Dr Ste 350, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 457-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Incisional Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Pain

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Wallace, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1528088960
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wallace has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

