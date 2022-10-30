Overview of Dr. William Wallace, MD

Dr. William Wallace, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Wallace works at Office in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.