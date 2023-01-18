Dr. William Walton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Walton, MD
Overview of Dr. William Walton, MD
Dr. William Walton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Walton's Office Locations
Alamo City Eye Physicians, PA11601 Toepperwein Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 946-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Walton, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1134235500
Education & Certifications
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walton has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Walton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.